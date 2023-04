PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County High School football player Andrew Dodson died Monday morning.

KHSAA tweeted about Dodson's death.

His parents told LEX 18 this was a very routine play that Dodson was participating in during practice when he was injured. They said that it was a very freak accident and no one is to blame.

There are no plans for any videos or public remembrance ceremonies at this time.