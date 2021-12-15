Pulaski County High School students hold-in-place after threat towards school

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County High School students are in a hold-in-place after a threat towards the school was made, according to Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools.

Richardson tells LEX 18 that around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, a message was left by a student in a bathroom stall that communicated a threat towards the school.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department was notified and they are currently investigating.

Students are to remain in their first period classroom while the threat is investigated.

They are not in a lock down.