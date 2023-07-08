Pulaski County honorary deputy, wife found dead from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities say the brother and sister-in-law of an assassinated sheriff were found dead in their home Friday afternoon.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says 73-year-old Carol Catron and 77-year-old Harold Lewis Catron were found dead by a family member.

Police were called to the home on Pumphouse Road in Somerset just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Officials say preliminary investigation indicates the Catrons died by accidental high concentration of carbon monoxide, possibly from a car left running.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death and foul play is not suspected.

Harold Lewis Catron was the brother of former Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron who was assassinated in 2002.

Sheriff Catron was shot at a political rally outside the Shopville Stab Fire Department. April marked 21 years since his passing.

Danny Shelly was convicted of shooting the sheriff. Former Deputy Jeffery Morris and Kenneth White were also sentenced to life in prison for devising the plot.

A memorial has been placed at the site of the shooting.

Sheriff Jones released a statement Friday night about the discovery of the Catron family.

"We are devastated by the loss of Lewis and Carol Catron. We have lost two close friends who have for years been considered part of the Sheriff's Office's family. They will be dearly missed."

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Pulaski County Coroner's Office will continue this investigation.

