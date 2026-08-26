Pulaski County jail warns residents about bond payment phone scam

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — The Pulaski County Detention Center is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers who falsely claim money is needed to pay a bond.

In a social media post Wednesday, jail officials said they have received multiple reports of people getting phone calls asking them to pay bond money over the phone.

The detention center stressed that the calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the jail.

"Under no circumstances will the Pulaski County Detention Center call you and ask you to pay a bond over the phone," the agency said in the post.

Officials urged residents not to provide payment information over the phone and not to send money to anyone claiming to collect bond payments on the jail's behalf.

The detention center said it only accepts cash payments for bonds at the jail.

Anyone who receives one of the scam calls is advised not to send money or share personal or financial information with the caller.

Jail officials are asking the public to share the warning to help prevent others from becoming victims of the scam.