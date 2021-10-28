Pulaski County Judge-Executive: Lawyers engage in physical fight

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a physical altercation between two lawyers in Somerset, according to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.

"It's an embarrassment when something like this happens," Kelley said.

Kelley told LEX 18 that the fight between local defense attorney Greg Ousley and County Attorney Martin Hatfield happened at Hatfield's office Wednesday.

He did not know how or why the altercation began, but he said that while the situation was embarrassing, he can understand that "tempers can escalate."

Kelley said he was told by a detective who tried to break up the fight that Ousley initiated the altercation.

According to the Commonwealth Journal, Ousley and Hatfield had previously worked together in the U.S. Attorney's Office and in the County Attorney's Office.

As of Wednesday night, no charges had been filed. When asked for comment, employees for each office declined.