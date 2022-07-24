Pulaski County man arrested in shooting, charged with murder

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man arrested in Pulaski County on Saturday is facing several charges, now including murder.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a call came in reporting an assault on Parrott Drive around 1 a.m.

When officers got on scene, they spoke with the victim who said the person who assaulted her was 57-year-old John Stacy of Somerset, Kentucky.

The sheriff's report details Stacy entered the woman's home with a gun and assaulted her while inside. The woman then went to a local hospital for her injuries after the authorities arrived at the scene.

Then just before 11 a.m. Saturday, another call came in reporting a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive.

When crews arrived, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Pulaski County Sheriff.

During the death investigation, John Stacy was named a person of interest in the case.

Stacy was arrested on an unrelated warrant and taken to the sheriff's office for further investigation.

As of Sunday morning, Stacy is charged with murder, burglary, assault, and kidnapping.

The identities of the assault victim and the shooting victim have not been released at this time.

Stacy is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.