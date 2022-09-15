Pulaski County Sheriff: Woman shoots, injures husband during altercation

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is recovering after authorities say a woman shot and injured her husband.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at around 5:30 p.m Wednesday on Fairview Road in Science Hill. Upon arrival, police discovered 71-year-old Claudius Blevins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Mr. Blevins' wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins, reported an altercation with her husband that resulted in her allegedly firing multiple shots, striking him multiple times.

Mr. Blevins was airlifted to UK Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, police say it will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney's Office for a determination concerning presentation to a Pulaski County Grand Jury.