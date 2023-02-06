Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 22-year-old woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old female from Somerset, Kentucky.

Daisy Buchanan left her residence on N. Old Stilesville Rd. early Sunday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from by family since.

According to family, she was seen leaving the residence by herself in a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky registration, 647 JDS.

If you have seen Daisy, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145, or you can report information anonymously by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by the use of our Pulaski County Sheriff's Office app.

You can also go to pulaskisheriff.com to leave tips.