Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for driver who vandalized elementary school property

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wants the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford pickup truck.

The truck was caught on camera doing donuts in the parking lot of Nancy Elementary School Thursday night.

In the process, they destroyed $500(+) in traffic cones that are used to direct vehicles for parent drop off and pick up.

If you have any information on the identity of the driver or owner of the pickup, they ask that you contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145.

