Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman from the Hwy 1676 area of Pulaski County.

Ashley Sears was last seen Tuesday morning walking away from a residence near the intersection of Hwy 1676 and Mt. Zion Rd. in Science Hill, Kentucky.

Sears left the residence she had been staying at without giving knowledge of where she may go. No contact with her has been made since that time.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office through Facebook Messenger, call (606-678-5145), send an anonymous tip through the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office mobile tip app, go to their website pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, or text PCSOTIP to 847411.

