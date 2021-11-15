Watch
Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, on Nov. 11, 2018. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Britain Queen
Posted at 7:32 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 19:33:46-05

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead after she sprained her back.

The service is one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and it was widely expected to be her first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors’ advice.

Officials said that the queen decided “with great regret” she could not attend the service and was “disappointed.”

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests.

It was her first such stay in eight years. Her son, Prince Charles, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were at Sunday's ceremony in London’s Whitehall.

