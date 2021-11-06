Watch
News

Actions

Quilts of Valor given to veterans

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Quilts 1.jpg
Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:18:16-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, some Lexington volunteers are giving their time to show gratitude to the men and women who have served in the military.

They had a chance to present those gifts at a very special ceremony.

Each of the quilts was presented to a Kentucky veteran.

According to their website, Quilts of Valor Foundation's mission is to "cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."

QOVF says more than 20,000 veterans have been given Quilts of Valor so far this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps