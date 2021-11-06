Quilts of Valor given to veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, some Lexington volunteers are giving their time to show gratitude to the men and women who have served in the military.

They had a chance to present those gifts at a very special ceremony.

Each of the quilts was presented to a Kentucky veteran.

According to their website, Quilts of Valor Foundation's mission is to "cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."

QOVF says more than 20,000 veterans have been given Quilts of Valor so far this year.