Rabid bat found in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports that a bat found in Lexington has tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the bat was found in the Meadowthorpe area (40511 zip code). The health department says they don't believe any contact has occurred between the bat and any neighborhood animals but to be wary of symptoms.

Early symptoms can include behavioral changes, chewing at the bite site, fever, and loss of appetite.

Health department officials urge Lexington residents to make sure all pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. State law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets receive current rabies vaccinations.

LFCHD says to never handle a bat if you find one in your home. They ask to call 859-231-9791 if you can't rule out any possibility of exposure.

