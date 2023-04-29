Thousands gather for Kentucky Derby Festival races, 50th miniMarathon celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon kicked off Saturday morning in Louisville.

To honor the 50th miniMarathon, Mayor Craig Greenburg joined former Mayor Harvey Sloane, who ran the first miniMarathon in 1974.

According to KDF, around 10,000 runners registered for the race.

This race also marked the 22nd annual Marathon.

For the second year in a row, Antonio Marchi of Lexington won the full Marathon in the men's division, and Aerelle Jones of Nicholasville won the miniMarathon women's wheelchair division.

The race included parts of downtown Louisville, historic Old Louisville, Churchill Downs, and some of the city's scenic Olmsted parks system.