Railbird Festival announces 2023 lineup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Railbird officially announced the 2023 lineup.

The lineup includes headliners Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers. Others include Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, and more.

Your #RailbirdFest 2023 Lineup has arrived! 🎉 We can’t wait to bring the Kentucky spirit to The Infield at Red Mile with @zachlanebryan, @TTChilders, @weezer and more. pic.twitter.com/95cWIG11mV — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 6, 2022

Presale sign up is now open.

Presale tickets are available at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 8.

The 2023 Railbird Festival is scheduled for June 3-4 at Red Mile.

The festival took a hiatus in 20222 but plans to return in 2023 with double the number of water stations.

Find more information on Railbird here.