Watch Now
News

Actions

Railbird Festival announces 2023 lineup

railbird.jpg
Railbird Music Festival
railbird.jpg
Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:06:07-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Railbird officially announced the 2023 lineup.

The lineup includes headliners Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers. Others include Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, and more.

Presale sign up is now open.

Presale tickets are available at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 8.

The 2023 Railbird Festival is scheduled for June 3-4 at Red Mile.

The festival took a hiatus in 20222 but plans to return in 2023 with double the number of water stations.

Find more information on Railbird here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results