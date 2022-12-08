Railbird Festival sells out hours after presale tickets were available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Railbird Festival has sold out hours after presale tickets were available.

Y’all went for the gold and SOLD OUT #RailbirdFest 2023! See you down in Lexington this June ✨



Still looking to get in on the action? Sign up for the Waitlist: https://t.co/MkvL5jbqiY pic.twitter.com/L8Hb4M2oN3 — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 8, 2022

The festival will be back in Lexington next June 3rd and 4th. Organizers announced that fans can expect to hear from Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, and at least 30 others.

Your #RailbirdFest 2023 Lineup has arrived! 🎉 We can’t wait to bring the Kentucky spirit to The Infield at Red Mile with @zachlanebryan, @TTChilders, @weezer and more. pic.twitter.com/95cWIG11mV — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 6, 2022

Red Mile VP of Operations Mary Catherine Jones says, "I think they can expect the premiere musical acts that they've seen in years prior at Keeneland — but obviously at a whole new venue, with a lot of the similar feels I’m sure of what they've done previously. But, I think that the change in location will be a really positive one for everybody that plans to attend."

Next year's two-day festival will be held at Red Mile out on the infield. Red Mile says they're getting excited about all they have to offer fans.

“I know that these promoters and Railbird festival, you know, they plan to have a premiere event and a new location, so they're looking at changing things up a bit. And, I think plan for great music, great food, and great drinks of course too,” explains Jones.

In the past fans, have expressed concerns about the festival including long lines and limited access to things like water. Next year, the festival’s organizers say they are looking forward to a new chapter for the festival. Jones says this is not only an opportunity for their organization but the entire city.

“I do love that Railbird has incorporated so many of the things that make Lexington and central Kentucky great — which is music, horses, bourbon... so really what more can you ask for? To be able to introduce folks that may not have been here before, that are coming back for maybe the second or third time—- just continuing to experience what Lexington is all about,” says Jones.

Red Mile hopes that fans are getting ready to have a great time.

For more information on Railbird, click here. To sign up for the waitlist, click here.