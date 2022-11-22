Railbird says there's going to be more water stations for 2023 festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Railbird says they're planning on doubling the number of water stations for the 2023 festival after multiple complaints and health concerns from festivalgoers in 2021.

In a statement released to the festival's Instagram page, Railbird says they plan on adding "quick and easy access" to water. Patrons will also be able to bring one unopened factory-sealed water bottle as well as refillable bottles inside the festival grounds.

The news comes after last year's Railbird Festival, which took place at Keeneland, dealt with several hiccups and complaints from guests. Several people had to wait over an hour in line for water on Saturday, August 28, the first day of the festival.

Changes were made for the following day, including adding additional water refill stations and allowing every patron to bring their own water bottle to the festival. But many didn't come back for the second day and used the hashtag #failbird on social media while voicing their frustrations.

The 2023 festival will not take place at Keeneland and instead will be held in the infield of Red Mile Gaming & Racing. Festival officials say the weekend event will have music, bourbon, Kentucky cuisine, and more.

Along with more water stations, the festival will have additional food and drink staffing and shaded areas for festivalgoers.

"Fan experience is extremely important to us, and we heard your concerns loud and clear," organizers said. "We continue to work hard behind the scenes to elevate the Railbird 2023 experience. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!"

Railbird Festival will be June 3 and 4.