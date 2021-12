(LEX 18) — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has announced that effective immediately, they will pay all workers across Kentucky a minimum of $15 an hour.

The company says this will increase hourly worker wages to about $2.60 on average. Hourly manager pay will also be adjusted to a minimum of $18 an hour.

The increase in wages is part of a $2.2 million investment for the company.

The state's current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.