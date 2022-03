LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Most Valuable Pets in Lexington have reported that one of the animals was stolen on Saturday.

Videos and photos show the suspects taking a Monkey Tail Skink from the store. The Skink is one of the country's few captive-bred Moneky Tail Skinks.

Most Valuable Pets has several photos and videos of the suspects. If you have any information, you can reach out to Most Valuable Pets or Lexington Police.