Re-live Rich Strike's Derby win at the Kentucky Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been more than a month since the Kentucky Derby, but people are still buzzing about Rich Strike's come-from-behind win.

Now it's your turn to take a picture with a long-shot winner - kind of.

"Rich Strike, there's just, it's going to be one that's unforgettable," said Rachel Collier with the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Rich Strike's history from the First Saturday in May is one of the record books. It's tough to debate that.

"There are hundreds of stories each year, whether it's coming from the owner, the trainer, the jockey, the groom, the spectators of the sport," Collier said. "Everyone has a story."

You know Rich Strike's story. The three-year-old colt was foaled in Lexington and got a nearly last-minute call to run in the Derby. You can re-live the race in an 18-minute film in a 360-degree theatre.

"This year, phew, with Rich Strike's win, we were really shining and we're continuing to shine," Collier said.

Collier says the exhibit has been up for a few weeks.

"There's just a lot of interest in his win and he's been a great ambassador for the sport," she said.

You can stand in the Winner's Circle, too! Kind of.

"The only way to stand in the Winner's Circle is either if you win the Derby and get to stand in the real one, or you can stand in our replica and take your picture," Collier said.

You can also see jockey pants signed by Sonny Leon. The halter from Rich Strike is also on display. Keep in mind, that the museum has these items on loan.

"Some of these things are something that could be on display that you can only see right now.," Collier said. "We may not get to keep it."

Collier says the exhibit will be up until the next horse wins the Run for the Roses.