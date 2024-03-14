Reach for the sky with The Fly Witches bungee workouts

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sometimes, people may need a unique approach to get motivated to exercise.

Many people like Tammy Brown are finding that in downtown Winchester.

“I’ve been coming about a month and a half, so I’m relatively new,” Brown said.

“I thought it was interesting and different and it looked like so much fun and looked like a good workout. I couldn’t wait to get here and try it.”

She’s referring to The Fly Witches.

A fairly new exercise concept is attaching people to bungee cords for dynamic exercises that literally put them through the air.

Owner and founder Callie Thornton brought the business to Central Kentucky three years ago.

“We were the first in Kentucky to bring bungee fitness which uses our bungee cords here to provide resistance while also making it low impact on your joints,” Thornton said.

“I just knew I wanted to bring this and that if I could bring it to Kentucky, I could bring a really unique environment as well that would make sure everyone had a place here.”

The Fly Witches have quite literally taken off, attracting clients who want a different kind of exercise paired with the sense of community and acceptance Thornton wanted to bring from the start.

“It is one of the most welcoming fitness atmospheres I’ve ever been in,” Kitty Abbott said.

“A lot of times fitness atmospheres can be a little bit cliquey, or if you don’t know what you’re doing right away, they can be judgmental, and this is the complete opposite of that.”

Mary Jo Hunter is another regular Witch who loves having access to an environment like this so close to home.

“You see things in larger towns, but to come to a small town and find something this wonderful. It’s a rare thing, but I’m glad we have it,” Hunter said.

Some folks drive for an hour to check The Fly Witches Out.

It’s humbling for Thornton and her team to see their impact on the community in such a short time.

“We’re changing people’s lives, and I love to hear that,” Thornton said.

“I love when they get in here and they’re excited about their 100th class or they get to go sign their name on the wall. Maybe it’s just their second class, and that was huge step for them to come through these doors twice. We are here to celebrate that.”

The Fly Witches recently moved into a new facility at 7 North Main Street in downtown Winchester.

If you want to learn more about them or check out their classes, click here.