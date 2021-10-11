Watch
Reba McEntire coming to Rupp Arena Friday, January 28, 2022

Associated Press
Reba McEntire performs "Freedom" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 11, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reba McEntire will perform at Rupp Arena as part of her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour Friday, January 28 at 8 p.m. along with special guest Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time at reba.com and livenation.com.

Reba recently released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED Friday. REVIVED includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks, and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back.

You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.

