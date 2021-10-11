Reba McEntire coming to Rupp Arena Friday, January 28, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reba McEntire will perform at Rupp Arena as part of her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour Friday, January 28 at 8 p.m. along with special guest Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time at reba.com and livenation.com.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 In a sea of #BBN Blue, today Rupp Arena goes Red for @reba! Don’t miss the show on January 28, get your tickets this Friday! pic.twitter.com/ri1vvqSGRJ — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) October 11, 2021

Reba recently released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED Friday. REVIVED includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks, and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back.

You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.