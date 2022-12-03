Rebuilding one year since tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — This month brings a tough anniversary for Kentucky.

December 10th marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped through communities in Western Kentucky, destroying everything in their way and killing many people.

"This thing almost wiped out my dad's hometown and my mom's from Bowling Green, where it wiped out neighborhoods and killed far too many people," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The death and destruction left many people hurting. And nearly a year into the recovery process, there is still a lot of work left to do.

"I'm never going to be happy with the recovery until it's done," said Beshear. "There are still folks that are in temporary housing, travel trailers — or who are renting as homes as they're being rebuilt."

Beshear believes Kentucky faces another six to eight months of rebuilding to get everyone back into a home of their own.

Beshear also adds that economic development is part of the recovery process too. He says rebuilding homes is critical, but providing good jobs is what keeps communities thriving.

"A job is what gives you hope about the future," he said.

And although there is a lot of work left to do, Beshear says he's grateful for the work that has been completed.

"To stand in the middle of Mayfield and look around and realize in [one] year what can be done, that's also pretty incredible."