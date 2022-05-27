Record-high gas prices won't stop Memorial Day weekend travel

(LEX 18) — Travel will pick up beginning Friday for Memorial Day weekend despite record-high gas prices across the country.

The average price for fuel in the U.S. is at an all-time high as we head into Memorial Day weekend. But AAA says the price of gas is not stopping people from taking that start-of-summer road trip.

"I'm not seeing anything that's going to bring relief at the pump. You know, if we could get that $3 mark. Probably not gonna see that the rest of the year," Lori Weaver Hawkins of AAA.

More than 39 million Americans will travel this weekend, according to AAA. That number includes more than 500,000 Kentuckians.

A few reminders to save some money on gas this weekend include tracking gas prices with apps like GasBuddy and Gas Guru, pay with cash, or sign up for loyalty programs at gas stations or grocery stores.

