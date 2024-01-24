Recovery Cafe helping people overcome life's biggest challenges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Accepted. Loved. Worthy.

Those are the feelings tied to the mission of the Recovery Cafe.

A vision spread around the country to help people battle their inner demons and come out on top.

Lexington is a part of that goal, one of 66 spots Recovery Cafe has chosen as a base of operations.

“Our definition of recovery is expansive and inclusive. We believe we are all in recovery from something, whether it’s trauma, homelessness, incarceration, substance abuse disorder, or mental health challenges," executive director Aaron Guldenschuh-Gatten said.

Leaders at the cafe focus on building a community atmosphere for those who come in as guests.

From group meals and activities like pottery to a large recreational area for folks to blow off steam, there's a lot of fun to be had by people in need of a positive environment.

However, there is also time to be serious and open up about what put people in their current situations.

Recovery Cafe staff hosts "recovery circles" for people to speak about what's on their minds and get feedback from other guests about how best to move forward.

“We meet people right where they are but maybe not where we’d want them to be. That we are accepting, loving and a safe space for everyone," director of operations Kara Brown-Floyd said. "I got sober about 7 ½ years ago. One thing that I love to say to people when they walk through the door is that they’re worth it, and our value is worth more than the sum of our worst mistakes.”

Both Aaron and Kara speak from their own experiences.

They are recovered addicts themselves; they have walked down their own paths of struggle.

At his lowest, Aaron was ready to take his own life, which he believed started his true journey toward healing.

"Recovery Café has really deepened my own recovery journey. That I could build a life that I would have never imagined was possible," Guldenschuh-Gatten said.

Many of the Recovery Cafe staff are those who have overcome their struggles with addiction and mental health.

Darnell Wheat is the latest example.

After struggling with alcoholism most of his adult life, after a couple years as a guest of the Recovery Cafe, Wheat has made the transition to become the program's newest recovery coach.

“I started coming to the Recovery Café just looking for a safe and clean environment to continue my recovery, and I found that here," Wheat said. “I’m truly grateful and excited about working with our members here and to give back what was so freely given to me.”

If you want to learn more about what the Recovery Cafe offers, click here.

It's located at 1109 Versailles Road in Lexington.

The Cafe is open 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday.