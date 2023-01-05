Red Cross on learning CPR to save a life: 'You never know when it could be yours'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At one point in your life, you may have been CPR certified.

Perhaps it was as a summer lifeguard or you needed it for another type of work. After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game earlier this week, it's another reminder of how important it can be to be CPR certified.

"CPR, First Aid, AED, the immediate minute you can administer CPR or an AED, gives that person a better chance of survival," said Lynne Washbish, the executive director of the American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter.

"If you have grandchildren or children and they go into cardiac arrest, it is a life-saving skill they can have," she said.

Our lives can be busy and it's not always easy to take on an additional task or course. At the Red Cross, it's just five or six hours of your time and you can be certified.

"Our classes stay pretty full," Washbish added. "I think people see the value and the need to have that kind of a skill."

There are also opportunities to take the courses online and work on the skills in person at the Red Cross.

"Get certified," she said. "It saves a life, that's important. You never know when it could be yours."

To learn more about how to get certified through the Red Cross, click here.