'Red tape:' Eastern Kentucky senior apartment building without working elevator for 6 months

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in a Jackson, Kentucky apartment building are growing frustrated because they have not been able to use a working elevator since the floods that struck eastern Kentucky six months ago.

"I can't get my mail, I can't get my garbage out," said Kathy Bays Alberts, who lives on the top-floor of the Federal Place Apartments.

Alberts, who uses a walker, is now forced to pull herself up the 48 stairs by the handrails.

“I can't get down unless my son comes over and I hate to be such a bother to him," Alberts said.

The long wait for a working elevator has left her frustrated.

Johan Graham, president of building-owner AU Associates, says they don't have the $125,000 on hand to fix the elevator because they largely rent affordable housing units.

All federal place apartment units are considered affordable housing and are for those 55+.

They tried to go through proper channels but their FEMA flood insurance claim for the elevator was denied in late-October of last year. They only received funding to clean up the rest of the basement.

It's leaving them to look for alternate funding sources. By working with the state, he said they have found federal sources and hope to buy the new elevator this month.

Graham is still frustrated over FEMA denying their claim. It wouldn't allowed them to start the process to fix the elevator earlier.

"They're saying our elevator is below grade and in a floodplain and per their technical documents they will not replace an elevator in a floodplain" Graham said.

Denying the claim doesn't make sense, Graham said. He thinks FEMA never looked firsthand and saw the bottom floor is where their accessible entrance to parking is.

"It's red tape" Graham said.

FEMA did not return a request for comment.

Alberts wishes AU Associates would have fixed the elevator and focused on the government reimbursing them later.

Graham said red tape prevents that too, requiring them to go through a specific process before starting work.

“Once you start spending money without the proper permission slip the government basically says you're on your own and we can't afford that,” Graham said.