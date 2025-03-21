Reds prepare for opening day with a delicious new menu

(LEX 18) — As the Cincinnati Reds gear up for another exciting season at Great American Ball Park, fans can look forward to a fresh menu featuring a standout items from Chef Gary Davis.

“This year is going to be the walking taco,” Chef Gary said. “We’re talking about Grippo’s and Saratoga chips from Montgomery Inn all in a bag, topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. It is going to be absolutely to die for!”

With Opening Day just around the corner, Chef Gary and his team are preparing for the influx of fans, anticipating around 43,000 attendees for the big day next Thursday.

“I’m excited about the Reds making a playoff run this year, and having Terry Francona as the coach is thrilling. Elly De La Cruz – how can you not want to watch this guy every single day?” Chef Gary shared, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

As part of a sneak peek into the food offerings for Opening Day and the entirety of the season, several delectable items were showcased. The lineup includes Goetta Reuben sliders, the Reds Island Griller, and for a sweet treat, Babe Ruth ice cream toppings. Chef Gary also highlighted the Red Legs BBQ Walking Taco as a must-try dish, featuring a satisfying combination of chips and slaw.

Marty Brennaman, the legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster who spent 46 years calling games for the Reds, reflected on the significance of Opening Day in Cincinnati.

“I can speak from experience that Opening Day is the single biggest day on the calendar in Cincinnati. It has been and always will be the biggest opening day in all of baseball,” he remarked.

This year, Opening Day will hold special sentimental value as Brennaman’s legacy will be honored with a bronze sculpture outside of the ballpark. “It’s going to be a memorable day. Of all the things that have happened to me in my career, including the Baseball Hall of Fame, this is the single biggest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Brennaman said, underscoring the honor of being recognized by the team and the fans.

As the Reds prepare for another season filled with excitement, fans can indulge in not only thrilling baseball but also a scrumptious array of food options that promise to elevate their game day experience.

