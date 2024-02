Registration open for Lexington Parks & Recreation summer camps 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Registration is open for Lexington Parks & Recreation's 2024 summer camps, which include some for kids and adults.

Here is a complete list of the camps that will be offered:



Adult Sorta Summer Camp* (*registration opens Apr. 15 at noon)

Artkids Camp at Tates Creek Ballroom

Camp Kearney at Jacobson Park

Camp Kearney Counselor in Training at Jacobson Park

Dance Babies Camp at Tates Creek Ballroom

Dance Kids Camp at Tates Creek Ballroom

Equestrian Camp at Masterson Station Park

ESP Summer Fun Camp at Julius Marks Elementary

ESP Summer Fun Camp at Stonewall Elementary

ESP Summer Fun Camp at Veterans Park Elementary

Play Golf Lex Junior Golf Camp

Rising Leaders Teen Camp at Kenwick

S.T. Roach Basketball & Cheerleader Clinic

Tennis and Swim Camp

Therapeutic Recreation Camp at Castlewood Park

Therapeutic Recreation Camp at Woodland Park

Therapeutic Recreation Daytrippers Camp

Youth Football Combine

To register online, go to LexingtonKY.gov/camps or visit the Dunbar Community Center in person.