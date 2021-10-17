Watch
Release: Baffert allowed to participate in upcoming Breeders' Cup

Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert has three horses competing in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Breeders' Cup officials have made the decision to allow Bob Baffert to participate in the 2021 championship.

According to the Paulick Report, who obtained the statement from Breeders' Cup Limited, all Baffert-trained horses will "undergo enhanced out-of-competition, pre- and post-race testing and other security protocols, at his own expense" in order to participate.

This decision comes just over five months after his trained horse, Medina Spirit, won the Kentucky Derby, then failed a post-race drug test.

The Hall of Fame trainer was suspended from Churchill Downs shortly after, and he has come under scrutiny since.

The Breeders' Cup will be held at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California on November 5-6.

