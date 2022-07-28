Relief fund created to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup efforts begin from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a relief fund has been launched to help in those efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by severe flooding.

Our Eastern Kentucky families need help. Today we established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund so people across our commonwealth and our country can help our families in need. The site is now live. Every dollar will make a difference. https://t.co/JlQHDlTtJh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

