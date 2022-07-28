Watch Now
News

Actions

Relief fund created to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

FloodingGarrettBerk.jpg
Photo by LEX 18
Flooding from the town of Garrett, near Hindman Ky.
FloodingGarrettBerk.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 16:20:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup efforts begin from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a relief fund has been launched to help in those efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by severe flooding.

If you are interested in donating, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!