Remains of missing man found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a missing man.

On December 2 at 9 a.m., Criminal Investigators along with Somerset/Pulaski County volunteers and Pulaski County Emergency Management searched a remote wooded area in the Mount Zion area of Pulaski County for a missing person.

Around 11:45 a.m., skeletal human remains were found. Based on evidence located near the remains they are believed to belong to Roy Chumbley.

Chumbley was reported missing on October 4, 2021.

The Coroner’s Office collected the remains and will take them to be examined by the state medical examiner’s office. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office web page at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.