'Remarkable, trailblazing woman': KY lawmakers gather to remember Judy Taylor, first female lobbyist

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers and lobbyists packed into the state house chamber in Frankfort on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Judy Taylor, the first female lobbyist in the Commonwealth.

Taylor started as a lobbyist in 1976. She died last week from a stroke, Senator Damon Thayer told LEX 18.

Speakers included House Speaker David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers, and Gov. Beshear's advisor Rocky Adkins.

On its own, holding a celebration of life in the house chamber is rare. It was a testament to the deep relationships she formed with countless lawmakers and other lobbyists.

She was known to many as simply “Judy from Keeneland.” The racecourse is just one of her many clients. Osborne said it will be strange to open the session without Judy there.

"We will miss her, but her legacy will live on in each of us. We will pay honor to her by living, we will pay honor to her by loving, and we will pay honor to her by giving, God bless," Osborne said. “She was unequaled, her talents were truly unequaled, but it was her friendship that in particular cherished.”

One of the many things that made her so popular was the cookies she’d bake and bring to the capitol. Her recipes were revived for the celebration of life held at the capitol.

So many lawmakers have a Judy Taylor story, Osborne said.

“Today we celebrate the life of this remarkable, trailblazing woman,” said Renee Shaw, who spoke at the event.

The event brought some to tears while leading everyone to laugh at other times. So many chairs were filled that some people simply stood at the doors.

“It was a testament to what she’s done for other people, the selflessness she’s given to everyone she meets, the gifts she's given to everyone, and the love she shown to everyone,” said Judy’s daughter Maresa Fawns, who spoke to LEX 18.

She followed the path her mother paved, becoming a lobbyist herself. Countless women have benefited from Judy, and Fawns says there is now an equitable amount of female lawmakers in Frankfort.

Driving Judy was a passion for helping others, Fawns said.

Members of the Kentucky State Police were also at the celebration of life. Judy served on the board of the Kentucky State Police Foundation Board.

“Judy had an incredible way or making you feel like you were somebody,” Osborne said. “She made me feel like i was somebody when I was nobody.”

