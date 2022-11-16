Remembering Brandon Walker, Lexington's latest murder victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington community is still hurting after the loss of 37-year-old Brandon Walker.

He was shot and killed outside his home on Yellowstone Parkway Tuesday.

Walker's childhood friend Devine Carama said Walker wasn't a perfect man. But he didn't need to be to dedicate himself to a life of service.

"He was all about the kids. All about giving back to the kids," said Carama.

And that's just what he was doing the last time the two were together, volunteering with Tates Creek youth.

"He dapped me up and he said 'bro this is what makes me happy. This is what gives me purpose.' And I dapped him up and I hugged him and I said, 'I'll see you next week'. After that, he was gone," Carama recalled.

Despite losing his own brother, community pillar and football coach Maurice Walker in October, he still carried on his message.

"Love is love. Love is in our heart. He still carried that while dealing with the pain," said Carama.

Walker formed the group "Struggle Team" to show others they can outgrow any circumstance.

"It's coming from the struggle and making something happen from it," Carama explained.

He said Walker will always be someone known for being loyal to Lexington and finding beauty in the struggle.

