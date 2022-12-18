Remembering Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Lexington's 43rd homicide victim, Elaina Mammen was honored in Frankfort.

People from all over embraced each other as they remembered the soul that brought them all together.

"She was the brightest star that ever shown, and she will be missed beyond measure," said Mammen's cousin Aurora Clayton.

19-year-old Mammen died in a shooting on Colonnade Drive last weekend.

Her sudden absence left a wound that her family said they won't easily heal from.

"Just her presence, just being here. She was my girl's best friend and it's gonna be hard," said Mammen's aunt Ruth Clayton.

The service was lined with memories of Elaina's life.

An outdoor enthusiast and kid at heart, she collected Squishmellow toys which were given away to friends and families as mementos.

As the family continues to mourn, they are thankful for the community support.