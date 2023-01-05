Frankfort family shares kindness after tragedy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — When looking out over the Kentucky River beside her home, Heather Mammen can't help but think of her daughter.

"I know she loved it out here," says Mammen. "She had such a childlike spirit, she was kind of an adult, but still a kid, you know."

Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in Lexington last month. It was the city's 43rd homicide of the year.

"I remember screaming and crying and I — still wake up wishing it wasn't real and the agony of realizing it is real," she says. "I wish it would have been me. I raised my girls... should have been me, not her."

Mammen remembers her daughter for what she did for others.

"She loved nature and she had a heart of gold. She gave love out like it was an endless stream of water," she says.

A love that Heather and her twin sister Ruthie are now trying to share. They know that they'll go to a restaurant tomorrow and pay for everyone's desserts. It's the day that would have been Elaina's 20th birthday.

It's a project they're calling "Go Light Your World".

"It doesn't have to be about money, it can just be praying with someone or giving them a smile when they are sad. It's a way we can honor her and spread that unconditional love to those around us that so desperately need it," says Ruthie.

The Mammen's ask to email them at keepmovinon@hotmail.com with ways that you share kindness on Thursday.