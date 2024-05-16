Remembering Kevin Elliott: leaving behind a message of care and compassion

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — It still doesn't feel real for Kathy Wesley.

Flipping through photo albums takes her on an emotional journey, cherishing the memories made with her son Kevin Elliott.

“Kevin was a very loving person. Very heartfelt cared for everyone probably too deeply," Wesley said.

"He always called me his 'little momma.' He would tell me anything and I could tell him anything.”

Their unbreakable bond was formed as soon as Kevin was born.

Kathy became very protective of her only child, especially as he grew into his own, coming out as gay at 12 years old.

That support system was vital due to the challenges Kevin faced.

“At school they made fun of him. They bullied him. When I would take him to school to go to work. He would cry ‘please don’t leave me here,'" Wesley said.

“He suffered his whole life because of the way people feel.”

That suffering overcame Kevin last October, taking his own life at 43 years old.

It still doesn't feel real for Wesley, absorbing the fact that her son, her best friend, is gone.

“Oh my God…I thought I’d die with him. I didn’t want to be here without him. I loved him more than anything. I worked hard to try and make his life good," Wesley said.

"I wanted him to be happy and I don’t know if he was ever happy. That bothers me.”

Wesley said her son had been suicidal multiple times and would try to get help but he would always sink back down.

However, it didn't stop the care and compassion he had for others.

Years ago, Kevin started a Facebook page called Gay in a Straight World, using it as an outlet to share his story and struggles.

Today, more than 18,000 people follow the page which Kevin grew into a resource center of sorts to help people with their mental health.

“He had any 800 number where they could call and he would talk to people that were suicidal. I have 800 numbers, I have addresses that you can go get counseling. Don’t give up. Just don’t give up," Wesley said.

Kevin may be gone, but the work he put in to help others is still here.

Wesley hopes to find someone else to take over the Facebook page or at the very least that sharing her son's story can help even one person know they matter.

“That somebody like him can get more strength, can get more courage, can get more comfortable with themselves and everyone else can love them like they are," Wesley said.

According to a 2016 study from the American Public Health Association, 17% of LGBTQ+ adults have attempted suicide in their lifetime.

If you are struggling and need help, the 988 crisis hotline is always available to take your call.

Also, The Trevor Projectis a significant resource dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ children.