Remembering longtime LEX 18 anchor Sue Wylie [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Sue Wylie and Ronald Reagan on Your Government 1976 WLEX-TV Lexington KY LEX 18

Sue Wylie 1990s LEX 18

TV Guide Ad with Sue Hackett (Wylie) and Peter Stoner December 16 1968 WLEX-TV Lexington KY LEX 18

WLEX-TV Lions Club Ad late 1970s (Sue Wylie Peter Stoner Bob Hensley Jim Stephens Patty McClellan Tom Hammond Keith Elkins John Townsend Clay Nixon Mark) LEX 18

Jim Stephens and Sue Wylie 1978 WLEX-TV Newsroom Lexington KY LEX 18

Sue Hackett (Wylie) anchoring Noon Today late 1960s WLEX-TV Lexington KY LEX 18

Sue Wylie 1998 LEX 18

Prev 1 / Ad Next