Remembering more than 10,000 lives lost to the pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we also remember the lives that have been lost.

There was a memorial ceremony Sunday afternoon in the Capitol rotunda.

Governor Andy Beshear mentioned that we have lost more Kentuckians than the entire population in some towns throughout the commonwealth.

At the end of the ceremony, we got a look at what this memorial will look like when it comes to the monument park on the Capitol grounds.

Beshear says he hopes this will provide people a comfortable place to pay respects.

"It's going to be a place where people can process their grief. It's going to be a place where they can talk about a lost loved one with their kids or their grandkids. It's going to be a place where we can remember our toughest hours and how so many people rose to the challenges and showed heroism," said Governor Beshear.

Lexington artist Amanda Matthews has been appointed to create the permanent memorial.