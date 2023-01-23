Remembering Tammy Thorpe

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of the Breathitt County woman who was shot and killed in her sleep said goodbye to her on Sunday.

Tammy Thorpe's family sat in the front row at the Deaton Funeral Home too distraught to speak at the service.

In a previous interview with LEX 18, the family shared memories of Thorpe.

"I mean, she loved her whole family. She took care of everyone," said Tammy's sister Tina Turner.

Last week deputies said Thorpe's husband, 62-year-old Berry Johnson, confessed to shooting and killing her in her sleep after initially claiming it was a suicide.

He was arrested and charged with her murder. Unable to hold back tears, Thorpe's family said they want her remembered as a family woman who would have helped anyone.

The Thorpe family is still looking for help covering her funeral expenses. You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.