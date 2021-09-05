Remembering Wesley Mullins

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, people gathered at Wesley's Place in Paris to remember the life of Wesley Mullins.

More than 14 years have passed since Wesley was raped and murdered by his grandfather's roommate in 2007.

Wesley was just 6 years old at the time.

This week would have been Wesley's 21st birthday, and those gathered held a moment of silence.

It's the first time Wesley's former daycare provider has been to the spot.

"I've been wanting to come here for a long time. And just thinking about it, thinking about what happened to Wesley it gets me all emotional. Cuz he was like my child you know? Took care of him. It's heartbreaking. It's like someone ripped your child away from you, you know? And it's hard. But we go the memories of Wesley when he was alive. But just to think about this tragedy is just overwhelming you know? But I'm glad I got to be here today," said Linda Mills.

The mission of Wesley's Place is to promote child abuse prevention and to help children that have been abused.

The Wesley's Place board helps keep his memory alive by raising money for CASA and the Children's Advocacy Center and Arbor Youth.