Rental, utility help available for landlords, tenants before eviction moratorium ends July 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rental and utility assistance is still available for struggling landlords and tenants before the eviction moratorium expires on July 31, according to the Kentucky Housing Corporation.

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund could assist with unpaid back rent and utilities as well as three months of future payments for a total of 15 months in a lump sum provided to landlords and utility providers. The funds are paid directly to the landlords and utility providers.

Applications in which the landlord and tenant both apply online are processed more quickly, according to KHC. Additionally, third parties can help tenants and landlords complete the online application. Those in need of assistance can ask a friend, family member, property manager or others to complete their applications.

Eligible landlord applicants must forgive late fees and other penalties related to non-payment of rent by their tenants, have a current written lease, agree to terms of the settlement agreement, agree not to evict for any past rent due prior to April 1, 2020, and must give 30 days notice for any future eviction which cannot be initiated until at least 45 days after assistance includes. Click here for more information.

Lexington-Fayette County residents can apply here.

Louisville-Jefferson County residents can apply here.

All other counties can apply here.

