Rep. Barr calls for resignation of entire Biden National Security team after Afghanistan withdrawal

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr is calling for the resignation of President Biden's entire National Security team following the president's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

"This precipitous, unconditional and disorderly retreat from Afghanistan that I and many of my colleagues warned against publicly for months and which ignored multiple damning intelligence assessments is the most disastrous, consequential and embarrassing American foreign policy catastrophe of our lifetime," said Congressman Barr in a letter to President Biden. "Your Administration ignored the obvious risks of an unconditional and abrupt withdrawal and instead prioritized an artificial and politically motivated deadline of September 11, a date certain for withdrawal that I told the Secretary of State in April was less preferable than 364 other possible dates."

The resignation calls include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Read Congressman Barr's full letter to President Biden below:

The Taliban has nearly taken over all of Afghanistan as the U.S. continues to withdraw from the Middle Eastern country ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

President Biden admitted that the Taliban takeover of the country happened quicker than his administration anticipated but said he stands behind the decision.

"I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country's civil war, taking casualties, suffering life-shattering injuries, leaving families broken by grief and loss," said Biden. "This is not in our national security interest. It is not what the American people want. It is not what our troops, who have sacrificed so much over the past two decades, deserve."