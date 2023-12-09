Rep. Hal Rogers sends off soldiers at deployment ceremony

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of 300 soldiers from Kentucky is set to deploy on a mission overseas, but before they go, some of them got a sendoff to be remembered in Monticello.

Congressman Hal Rogers spoke at a deployment ceremony on Saturday for the Bravo Battery 1st Battalion 623rd Field Artillery in Monticello.

Rep. Rogers said that nothing gives him greater pride than speaking to the National Guard's 623rd Battalion, the same Battalion that he joined in 1955.

The military says that they are being deployed as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.

"I'm honored that the Pentagon thinks so well of this unit that they've asked you to go to a troubled part of the world," said Rep. Rogers.

State Representative Ken Upchurch also spoke at the ceremony, saying, "Trust your skills, trust your fellow soldiers, and trust in the bonds that unite you."

Rep. Upchurch also had a message for all the families saying, "I know you are filled with conflicting emotions, you're proud of your loved ones but concerned for their safety."

Rep. Rogers added, "We assure you that they will come back and have another ceremony."

Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron, who spoke at the ceremony and was also a former member of the unit, said, "As you go on your way to your deployment, you have been well trained with great leadership for your mission, we the citizens of Monticello will have continued prayers for you and your families and look forward to your safe return."

The operation's goal is to maintain and strengthen ties with regional allies. The group has spent more than a year training for this deployment.