Report: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into column at Knox County Courthouse

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died after their vehicle left the roadway and struck a column of the Knox County Courthouse early Tuesday morning, according to The Big One WRIL.

WRIL reports that the driver succumbed to their injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told WRIL that a "structural engineer will be checking the stability of the courthouse to make sure it is safe to enter."

Barbourville police and other first responders are investigating the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.