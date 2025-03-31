Report: 1 dead after vehicle found 'submerged' in pond in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Northeast Nelson Fire Protection District reports that one person is dead after they were found inside a vehicle that was "submerged" in a pond on Sunday night in Bloomfield.

According to officials, they responded to the 300 block of Chaplin Road around 11:30 p.m. after a caller told dispatch they could see taillights in the pond.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they discovered a vehicle "partially submerged about 65 feet from the bank of the pond."

Officials say the fire department used a boat to reach the vehicle, but it was completely submerged, and they could not tell if anyone was inside. As a result, Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Department was called in for their dive team.

According to officials, the dive team entered the pond, found the vehicle, and discovered a person was inside.