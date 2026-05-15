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Report: 2 firefighters injured after wall collapses during overnight structure fire in London

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LEX 18
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Mayor Randall Weddle says that two firefighters were injured in a structure fire overnight Friday after a wall reportedly collapsed on them.

According to Mayor Weddle, both were pulled from the structure fire to safety, and the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Mayor Weddle says that a portion of US 25 South is currently closed due to the structure fire.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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