Report: 2 KY firefighters fired for organizing union awarded $1 million by federal jury

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The International Association of Fire Fighters reports that a federal jury awarded two Kentucky firefighters $1 million after they were fired for organizing a union.

According to the IAFF, Harrodsburg Local 5418 President Derrick Steele and Secretary-Treasurer Jamie Brown were "fired by the City of Harrodsburg in violation of their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of association."

The jury also found, according to the IAFF, that their terminations violated Kentucky state law.

The IAFF says the case "revealed a pattern of anti-union conduct by Harrodsburg's mayor and other city officials."

According to the IAFF, the City of Harrodsburg has 30 days to file an appeal from the date of the final judgment.