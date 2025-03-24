Watch Now
Report: Alexandria Drive near Devonport Drive shut down due to crash involving pedestrian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that Alexandria Drive near Devonport Drive is shut down in both directions Monday morning due to an injury collision reportedly involving a pedestrian.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

