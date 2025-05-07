Report: Authorities looking for missing 23-year-old Bell County woman

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Makayla Smith, who was reported missing out of Bell County, according to a report from WRIL-The Big One.

WRIL reported that the woman was last seen leaving her home on Ledford Neal Road in the Stoney Fork community, driving a red Ford Ranger at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Smith is described as standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 211 pounds, with dark brown long hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black dress.

The public was asked to contact 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 if you know the whereabouts of Smith.